City of Rock Island passes 2018 budget

People in Rock Island can expect several increases in taxes and fees in 2018.

The city passed its 2018 budget on Tuesday night, Dec. 18. The $117.1 million budget includes a 8.96 percent property tax increase. It is estimated to be a $58.00 increase on a $100,000 home.

Increase to sewer, trash and gas fees were also approved, as well as a gas tax increase from 2 cents to 3 cents.

Mayor Mike Thoms says the city still faces tough decisions in the year ahead. Right now they are focused on creating more revenue to help offset more tax increases down the road.

“We’ve got to continue to work hard in increasing our economic development by getting new businesses in here like retail sales tax property taxes residential, you know the rubber meets the road, now we've got to continue to work,” Thoms said. “I wouldn't say start because we've been doing it.”

“We can't go public with them, but I know of three [businesses] off the bat that are real good chances are gonna happen,” he continued. “And then we've had a grocery store study performed earlier this year. We just got the results back from that. It's very positive that there is a warrant or a need for a grocery store down off 11th Street, or in that vicinity where the Walmart was going to be.”

Even if a new store opened tomorrow, it would take around 18 months for the city to start to benefit from the sales tax dollars. The Mayor expects this year’s tax increase to bring in about $1.1 million. But it will take more than that to keep the taxpayers from seeing another increase come 2019.

“And so I guess I would say that [we] need to find something that produces more than that, but there could be some cuts we could make in the expenses that could compensate for that that we're not aware of at this point,” Thoms said.

