City of Rock Island takes its first official look at the proposed 2018 budget

The City of Rock Island is already hearing concerns over a proposed property tax rate increase.

The city’s Finance Director Stephanie Masson presented the proposed $117.1 million budget Monday night.

She said there were three significant impacts to next year’s budget: Loss of funds from Illinois, rising police and fire pension costs and increasing personnel expenses.

The city has been saying for several weeks now, Rock Island is facing a revenue problem. Masson says the city needs to help make some of that up in other areas.

The proposed revenue increase getting the most attention was an 8.96 percent property tax rate.

“It would mean that a home valued at $100 thousand, a $58 increase for the year which divided by 12 is $4.87 a month,” Masson said.

Life-long resident Dale Muller expressed concerns to council members during Monday night’s meeting.

“I’m gravely concerned about raising the real estate taxes,” Muller said. “That’s the big issue for me, with the idea that it raises the taxes and it’s a reflection on our housing in the city, that it raises the cost and if it raises the cost will it drop the value.”

He asked the city to look at other options, but Ald. Joshua Schipp says this is something that needs to be done.

“The reality is that the tax rate’s been really flat for about a decade and we’re seeking a very modest increase,” he said.

Schipp says not having a tax increase has been costly.

“In doing so we see where we’re at now where the reserves are kind of low.”

Ald. Schipp says the increase is a modest one and will support necessities within the city.

“That’s what we’re proposing right now to keep city hall function, to keep public works, to keep police and fire, keep all of the core services function, avoiding layoffs,” he said.

But a tax rate increase is not the only change in revenue the city is looking to make.

Masson also proposed a three percent increases in sewer fees, an increase in ambulance fees, increasing the gas tax from two cents to three cents, and an additional $1.00 per month increase in trash fees.

The city is also looking to make cuts and reductions.

Masson proposed not filling five vacant city positions. Two of those are in the police department. Also proposed was a delay in street maintenance, resurfacing and reconstruction except for those already budgeted in the general fund, and a reduction in public works materials and supplies.

Each department will present their individual budgets to city council next Monday. That meeting will be in the Police Department community room from 5:00 p.m. to 10 p.m.

