City of Sterling dealing with sewer line overflow

People in Sterling have been asked to limit their water use.

The city stated on Tuesday, Feb. 20, excesses rain and melting snow and ice have leaked into the sewer lines. Some homes and buildings have gotten backflow from this.

“Right now we're just trying to keep ahead of the water,” said Gary Dekoekkoek, pastor at Bethel Reformed Church in Sterling.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a member of the church found the basement flooded with water.

“We realized that it was coming up through the drains, through the sewer,” Pastor Dekoekkoek said.

He says they have had plenty of helping hands throughout the day working to clear out the water.

“At one time we've had as many as eight,” Dekoekkoek said. “We called different people do you know where we can get a trash pump.”

But they have no idea when the gushing water will come to an end.

“We actually cleaned it up and it stopped, and then about 1:30 this afternoon it turned on in a real way,” Dekoekkoek said about the basement flooding around 6:30 Tuesday night.

Sterling City Manager Scott Shumard says rain, and melting snow and ice caused the wastewater plant to take on a large amount of water.

“On a typical day we get one to two million gallons we got 16 million gallons in the last 24 hours,” Shumard said.

He says this is a newer problem within the city.

“Whether it's old broken sewer pipes below ground that are taking on groundwater, or sump pumps are being discharged into it, whatever the reason is, it has become a bigger problem in recent years,” Shumard said.

He says the city is working to pinpoint the problem and working to fix it.

“We’re working on a program to measure flows within the sanitary sewer system,” he said. “We started investigating that last year.”

The city says it will notify residents when the problem is fixed. Until that time, people living in Sterling are asked to conserve water. This means short showers, delaying any laundry and making sure sump pumps and roof drains are not connected to the sanitary sewer system. The city hopes the problem will be fixed by the end of the week.

