City of Sterling issues Snow Emergency

The city of Sterling has issued a Snow Emergency in effect as of 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15.

From 7 a.m. until further notice, all vehicles must be parked in accordance with the city's Snow Emergency parking regulations.

- No parking on Snow Routes until all snow has been removed from the full width of the street.

- No parking in the Central Business District and in city parking lots from 1:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

- Odd and even parking restrictions will be in effect on all other city streets. On the odd days of the month, you park on the odd-numbered side of the street; and on even days of the month, you park on the even-numbered side of the street. Odd and even days will be considered as beginning between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. You will not be ticketed between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. Odd and even numbered sides of the street refer to the usual residence and building address numbers.

All other parking restrictions will remain in effect. No parking will be permitted on streets while parking is restricted or prohibited.

Cars parked in violation of the above restrictions will be ticketed and may be towed, at the owner's expense.

If you have any questions regarding these parking restrictions, please call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or the Public Works Department at 815-632-6657.

Please be a good neighbor and shovel your sidewalk after the plows have completed clearing the streets. It helps your neighbors, your postal carrier, the children who walk to school and it shows that you care about your community.