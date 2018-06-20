City of Sterling posts wanted suspects

Have you seen any of these men? If so, you're urged to contact the city of Sterling.

On Wednesday, June 20, the City of Sterling posted to its Facebook page looking for three men.

Eric Smith is wanted on an Aggravated Assault - Rifle charge. Smith is described as being 5'6", 230-pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Austin Cox is wanted for FTA - Home Invasion. He is described as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5'9" and weighs 145-pounds.

The last man is Corey Evenson. He is described as a white male with brown hair and green eyes. He is 5'10" and weighs 181-pounds. Evenson is wanted on Obstruction charges.

Anyone with information regarding these individuals is encouraged to call the department at 632-6640 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 625-7867.

**It has been brought to our attention that one of the men pictured in the city's Facebook post may be the wrong "Eric Smith." Until the city addresses this or makes changes (if necessary) we will not alter the post.