City officials say they were unaware the Quad City Air Show plans to return in 2019

The Quad City Air Show was a staple in the community for 30 years, until 2016 when the Chairman and Founder Ken Hopper decided to take a few years off.

“Let's just say that the previous administration was not helping us as much as we would've liked. I mean it was kind of a pain to be honest to get anything done at the airport.”

In 2016, there were disagreements between the City of Davenport and Ken Hopper on price of rent the Air Show should pay. Then, Monday evening, the Air Show announced on their Facebook page they were coming back with the Blue Angels as their headliner.

“I've already had half a dozen companies that supported it in the past reach out to me already this morning and say count me in, we really missed it.”

But when TV-6 reached out to Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch, he had no idea the Air Show was returning.

“Obviously we've always wanted to have the Air Show. We were all, I think, disappointed last year when we couldn't have it and the first I heard about the possibility of an Air Show coming up was when somebody from your television station called saying they saw it on Facebook. So we've not heard anything about that yet, any of the city officials, so we're obviously hoping for discussion, we've not had any official discussions or unofficial discussions at this point about the air show.”

Hopper says he had to wait until the Blue Angels announced their 2019 schedule, which they did Monday. Before the announcement, he had no idea if the Quad Cities had been chosen by the jet team or not.

When Hopper was told Mayor Klipsch had no idea about Air Show’s return, Hopper responded, “sometimes people politically think they should've been told about something before it's announced, well I didn't know about it until yesterday and I can't call everybody if you understand my point.”

Mayor Klipsch says he would be happy to see the air show return.

“We will go through all of the processes to make sure everything is done fairly for our citizens but also to make it a worthwhile opportunity for the Air Show people and we'll go through that process.”