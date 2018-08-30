City reinstates animal protection officer position after cutting it

Animal neglect is such a problem in Clinton, that the city is bringing back a position they cut a few years ago.

Donna May has owned Big River Canine in Clinton for two and a half years now.

“We found a real need here in town for people to have a safe place to bring their dogs to off-leash, socialize, play,” said May.

May is one of many animal lovers that has been advocating for the city and the police department to return the animal protection officer position.

“There had been several egregious cases, dogs found in crates starved to death, dogs kept in crates, fights, loose dogs,” said May.

“Through the community's concern and an evaluation by the city and police chief,” said Captain Bill Greenwalt, Clinton Police Department. “We identified the need to create a position now identified now as the animal protection officer,”

The department says unlike the old position, the animal protection officer will be a sworn-in officer within the first two years of being hired. They will be able to write tickets and be the point of contact for people dealing with animal situations.

“We feel this is going to be a better way to serve the community and help protect the animals of the community,” said Captain Greenwalt.

May says she's glad that community members will have someone dedicated to serving and protecting the animals.

“There's an official avenue that people can go through to get help with animals in need, animals in distress, or dangerous animal calls,” said May.

Prior to reopening this position, officers were handling animal related incidents along with other calls, but now they don't have to.

“We are hoping to get the position filled in a timely matter and get that person out in the streets,” said Captain Greenwalt. “Help and serve the community and the animals within the community,”

A position that will not only help the department, but benefit the whole entire community

“We are excited about that and we just can't wait,” said May.

The starting pay for this position will start off making $20.88 an hour. The person will also generally work Monday through Friday, but must be flexible to answering late calls as well.

