Rock Island Civil War statue restoration gets a big boost

The project to restore a 148-year-old Civil War statue outside the Rock Island County Courthouse is getting community support.

Captain Ron Erickson with the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office says they have received some $47,000 in donations.The latest donation of $500 came from the Rock Island Community Foundation.

The marble statue, dedicated in April, 1869, is weathered and crumbling with the soldier's face beyond recognition. That prompted efforts to restore it and convert the six-foot soldier statue into bronze. The soldier statue also sits on a monument some 35 feet tall.

"Depending on how much we raise, that will determine how much of the project we are able to complete," said Capt. Erickson.

The memorial includes the names of soldiers from Rock Island County who gave their lives. Erickson says they would like to raise another $30,000 to complete the entire restoration project. A re-dedication ceremony is planned for April of 2019.