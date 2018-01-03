Clarence police searching for suspect after using fraudulent checks

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with fraudulent checks being presented at two separate locations in Iowa on Christmas day.

The Clarence Iowa Police Department posted to its Facebook page seeking the public's help in identifying the man in question, who was seen at both locations where written checks had come back returned due to a closed account.

Sundstop reported a check had been written at the Clarence location for $205 for three cartons of cigarettes. Sundstop reported a second check was written on the same account, also on Christmas day at the Olin location for $147.77 for cartons of cigarettes.

The checks were returned, and the person whose checking account was being used was of a previous resident of Lowden who had passed away some time ago.

Video from Sundstop shows the same man passing both checks. At the Clarence location police believe he left there in a minivan that he was a passenger of. The photos are from both locations' security cameras, and the photo of the van is from the Clarence Sundstop.

Anyone with information or tips is urged to call dispatch at 563-886-2121.