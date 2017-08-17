Classes begin at St. Ambrose on Monday

The school year will kick off with a new Master of Science in Exercise Physiology program. The new program was added to the graduate curriculum at St. Ambrose University for the 2017-2018 school year.

Evening classes begin on Monday, August 21st.

First-year students will arrive on campus on Sunday, August 20th and will have Urban Plunge Monday morning. Urban Plunge is where first-year students provide simultaneous volunteer service to a variety of organizations, neighborhoods, and agencies in the Quad Cities.

Daytime courses begin on Wednesday, August 23rd, so expect to see increased traffic around campus.

Also this year, undergraduate students in the growing Engineering and Physics Department at St. Ambrose will have access to three new laboratories.

The new labs were constructed in what had been residence hall space in Hayes Hall. They include a design center, a mechanical engineering lab, and a maker space lab. The labs were equipped with support from the John Deere Foundation and the Arconic Foundation.

St. Ambrose also will debut three new varsity athletics programs this year, women’s lacrosse and men’s and women’s swimming and diving.

The swimming and diving teams will host their first meet on Oct. 27 at the new Davenport Central High School pool, a dual meet vs. Augustana College.

Women’s lacrosse will open its inaugural season in the spring.