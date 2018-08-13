Cleanup continues for several neighborhoods in Marshalltown

Volunteers continue working in Marshalltown neighborhoods, just as they have been each day since an EF-3 tornado hit the town on July 19.

"They came here and gave us a hand and some of my co-workers, they came here and helped us clean up, and especially one of my good friends, Bob,” Leon Sanchez said.

Sanchez said he is impressed how quickly this cleanup is going. He credits his community.

"People that we've not even met before gave us a hand,” Sanchez said.

But his family still has a lot more work to do, including window repairs. Sanchez said his family is lucky, because the tornado only hit part of their home.

"Some people can’t live in their house so thank the Lord we can still live here," he said.

And the damage is by no means isolated. People a few neighborhoods away are also fixing homes. Some said it's extra challenging because the homes are so old.

They hope to have the bulk of the work done soon, in time for cooler temperatures this fall and winter.