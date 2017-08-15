Cleveland Street reconstruction begins in Muscatine

Work on replacing the concrete on Cleveland Avenue from Park Avenue to 2nd Avenue began on Tuesday, Aug. 15. The entire section will be replaced in four phases and should be completed by September 30, 2017.

All American Concrete of West Liberty, Iowa, was awarded the $404,000 project which will remove and replace the existing concrete. Portions of the street will be closed to traffic at different times during the project but access will be provided to businesses at all times.

Currently underway is the first phase which is the section from Park Avenue to just east of the Cleveland Street entrance to the McDonald’s Restaurant. The second phase will be from 2nd Avenue to just west of the east entrance to the apartment complex on Cleveland Street. The third and fourth phases will complete the middle portion of the reconstruction project from McDonald’s west and then from the Car Wash east.

MISSISSIPPI DRIVE RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT

The eastbound lane of Mississippi Drive in nearly complete from Chestnut to Sycamore as KE Flatworks began pouring in the Iowa Avenue intersection Tuesday. The westbound lane is complete from Sycamore to Iowa with work continuing on the Iowa Avenue intersection next week. Depending on the coordination with the construction company building the Merrill Hotel, work on the westbound lane of Mississippi Drive and the Chestnut Street intersection should follow in the next two weeks.

Sewer and sanitary sewer line work is continuing in the Chestnut to Pine block of Mississippi Drive.

The first phase of the Mississippi Drive Reconstruction Project was expected to be finished by August 30 but delays in the new hotel construction have slowed down repaving efforts in front of the hotel and on Chestnut Street.

The second phase of the project has not been announced as yet. That decision should be announced toward the end of August.

WEST HILL SEWER SEPARATION PROJECT

Heuer Construction Inc. is continuing the regrading and repaving of the area around the 4th Street Park area with work on 4th Street from Locust to the park nearly complete and work underway on Broadway between the #3 and #4 alley’s. Hagerty Earthworks continues work on the sanitary sewer services on the west side of 4th Street Park at 4th and Broadway and moving toward Cherry Street.

Once work is completed in the 4th Street Park area, work will begin on East 5th Street between Cedar and Iowa. Muscatine Power & Water (MPW) has been in that area doing valve and fire hydrant replacement work.

KENT STEIN TO DEEP LAKES TRAIL

Paving of the new trail in Deep Lakes Park has been completed although there is still some finishing work to be accomplished. Grading is completed for most of the four-mile trail from Kent Stein Park to Deep Lakes Park. Illowa Investment, Inc., will return later this month to continue paving of the trail. Walkers, runners, and bicycle riders are asked to stay off the new trail at the present time as construction continues. The project has a completion date of Sept. 30 with a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the trail scheduled after the trail is finished.

