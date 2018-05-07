Clifford Andersen prepares for trial in Deborah Dewey case

The man charged in the death of a Bureau County, Ill. woman is expected in Putnam County court Monday morning.

Clifford Andersen is charged with murder and concealing a homicide. Anderson was indicted last November in the death of Deborah Dewey of Ladd, Ill.

Dewey was last seen in August 2016 in Spring Valley. Her car was found seven days later at a truck stop.

Police then searched a home in Standard, a small community in Putnam County, and found Dewey's body in a shallow grave in the yard.

Andersen is expected in court at 9 a.m. for a routine hearing on Monday, May 7. His trial is set for July 9.