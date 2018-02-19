Clinton County Administration Building to close for active shooter training

The Clinton County Board of Supervisors has ordered the Clinton County Administration Building to be closed Monday afternoon, Feb. 19.

The closure will be dedicated to helping educate county employees on its Run, Hide, Fight active shooter policy. The training will be from noon until 4 p.m. and will include a live-action scenario that requires the building to be closed.

During the closure, only employees will be allowed on the property.

Offices that will be affected by the closure include the Board of Supervisors, County Auditor, County Engineer, County Assessor, City of Clinton Assessor, County Recorder, County IT, County Maintenance, Veteran's Affairs, Human Resources, Community Assistance and County Mental Health.