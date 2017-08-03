Clinton County Courthouse closed today

Clinton County officials are closing the Clinton County Courthouse for the remainder of the day Thursday due to a structural matter.

County maintenance crews this morning found a collapsed support beam in the basement of the Courthouse. A structural engineer will be on site today to inspect the beams.

All court functions are being moved to the Clinton County Administration Building, 1900 N. 3rd St, Clinton, IA. The Clerk of Courts office at the Courthouse is closed for the day.

“We decided at this time to close the Courthouse as a precaution,” said Clinton County Board Chairman Shawn Hamerlinck. “We’ll know more after the structural engineer completes the inspection.”

