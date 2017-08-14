Clinton County Sheriff expects jail suicides to increase

The Clinton County Sheriff released the identity of the man found dead in the county jail Sunday morning. The sheriff says 18-year old Gavin Glasz committed suicide in the dayroom of the jail.

Gavin Glasz was arrested in mid-June this summer for the deaths of his parents. He was being held on two counts of first degree murder.

In 2016 during a jail inspection, the county was forced to make a few corrective changes. One of those changes was adding suicide prevention training for all staff. Now, that protocol is in place and Sheriff Lincoln says Glasz was not found to be suicidal before Sunday.

Sheriff Lincoln is dealing with the third suicide since 2007. A new county jail is being built and he hopes the new design will cut down on suicides.

“Our new jail will not have any bars located in it and they will have less places to attach a bed sheet or anything to help harm themselves.”

The new jail will be designed like a pod, allowing deputies to constantly see the inmates

“We will be using detention glass which is a very thick, strong glass,” says the Sheriff.

While Sheriff Lincoln says the new design will help, stats show better jails are not the only answer. Bureau of Justice Statistics show suicides in local jails increased nine percent from 2012 to 2013.

Lincoln says it’s not just about the jail but the approach to mental health that needs more attention.

“Frankly it's nation-wide with our mental health, jails have become the de facto mental health institutions and we do have a lot of people coming into our jail that have committed crimes that have suffered mental illness. I think nation-wide there's probably going to be an uptick because of the lack of mental health situations.”

In 2012, there were 300 suicides in jails across the country. In 2013, there were 327.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner will do an autopsy and declare a cause of death. The Clinton County Attorney announced he will officially dismiss the homicide case against Glasz.

