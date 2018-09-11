Clinton County Sheriff's Office shares warning of digital scams

The Clinton County's Sheriff's Office shared on Facebook that one of the more common free money offers is back in circulation, targeting folks who want to believe it’s time for them to get a lucky break.

"Becky Nestruz of Camanche tells the story better than I can," begin the post, "and is willing to share it, in hopes of preventing someone else from getting clipped as she did."

"If you find yourself talking to anyone who wants you to buy a Google Play card, for any reason, it is a scam. ALWAYS." the post warns, "Those cards are offered as a means for internet gamers to fund their hobby. That’s all. They don’t pay for merchandise, insurance, or anything else."

The post goes on to also detail how one can prevent their facebook account from being compromised by another person through setting up two factor verification.