Clinton County jail inmate found dead

A correctional officer from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Jail discovered an unresponsive male inmate early Sunday morning, August 13th. Officials say the correctional officer radioed for medical assistance and began CPR with assistance from other correctional officers.

Clinton Fire Department paramedics responded to the jail and were unable to revive the subject. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation also responded to investigate the incident along with deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Clinton County Medical Examiner’s office pronounced the subject deceased at the jail. The incident remains under investigation and the deceased’s name is being withheld until notification of family members.

