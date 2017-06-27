Clinton Downtown Alliance works to bring back Façade Improvement Program

More efforts to revitalize a local community's core. On the heels of a Downtown Master Plan discussion, Clinton city leaders on Tuesday heard specifically about sprucing up building exteriors. A program would give property owners help with projects.

"Somebody walks up to a building and it's clean, it's got nice windows, it's not got plastic over the glass, it doesn't have a cracked door, they want to walk into the store," said Karen Rowell of the Downtown Clinton Alliance.

She's working to bring back the Downtown Façade Improvement Program which offers assistance on exterior enhancements. Grant funding would help with anything from new windows and doors to brickwork. The grants are for 50 percent of certain projects, up to $10,000. That means if a property owner spends $20,000 on a project they'd get $10,000 back.

"I'm interested in the façade program because I actually have 50 windows on my building," said Lou Ray, owner of Déjà Vu Furniture and Accessories. "If we could get a little kick back we could actually hire someone to finish the front of the building for us."

She opened her small business eight years ago and says Clinton's downtown is slowly coming back to life. With more curb appeal, the idea is to not just attract new visitors, but others who want to set up shop.

"We have to figure out what is it that we want to be defined as, right? We need retail, we need restaurants, we'd like to have a brewery," added Rowell. "We're trying to do all kinds of pieces to build a better downtown."

With council approval, the grant money would be funded through the self-supporting tax base that downtown properties owners pay into. Property owners have to apply and up to five projects would be accepted each year.