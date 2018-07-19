Clinton "Drive to Prosperity" reconstruction plan

Mayor of Clinton, Mark Vulich, held a press conference about the "Drive to Prosperity" reconstruction plan. Manufacturing Drive and Bluff Boulevard are over 100 years old and have never been updated. The plan would benefit retail, manufacturing, and most importantly, safety.

Mayor Vulich said that they've applied for a Federal Build Grant worth $22 million, and plan on moving forward with the project regardless. "On Manufacturing the road is only 8 feet wide, it's original pavement from over 100 years ago," said Vulich. "It's time that we modernize this. Traffic flows have increased, bus traffic has increased, the students travelling between the different campuses has increased. Overall, it will improve the safety and the commute."

The project would be a total of around $31 million. Once the project is complete, accidents on the old roads could be reduced by as much as 47%. The construction for the project is supposed to start in May, 2021.