Bowden has been named the ‘Cookout Champion.’ He beat out more than 50 other grillers from around the state to win the 54th annual contest at the Iowa State Fair.

Bowden’s slow-smoked BBQ pork ribs beat out the other entries including prime rib, pork loin and more exotic fare like lamb nachos, rhubarb BBQ chicken, and Hawaiian turkey burgers.

Bowden received $200, the crown and a trophy as the Cookout Contest Champion.