Clinton, Iowa to discuss being a RAGBRAI host city

Another local community is interested in hosting RAGBRAI riders. The Clinton City Council will be discussing the possibility to be an ending town for the 2018 and 2022 RAGBRA at Tuesday night's meeting.

On Wednesday, August 16, the Davenport City Council took up a resolution supporting the city's application to be a RAGBRAI host city in 2018. they also discussed their desire to be the RAGBRAI host city in 2022 for the rides' 50th anniversary. Davenport was the end point city in 1973 when the annual ride began.