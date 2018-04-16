QCA minor league baseball teams to help repair vandalized Field of Dreams

Nearly three months after the iconic Field of Dreams was vandalized, minor league baseball teams in our area are headed to Dyersville, Iowa to help with clean-up. Front office employees with the Clinton LumberKings and QC River Bandits will help repair sod, grass and dirt around the field. This is the fourth time the clean-up event has been rescheduled, but officials said it will happen Monday morning regardless of inclement weather.

According to our sister station, KCRG, the Dyersville Police Department arrested Austin Pape, 20, on charges of 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief (Class D Felony) and Reckless Driving (Simple Misdemeanor.) He faces up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $8,125 if convicted. Pape turned himself into the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office on February 1. He appeared in court shortly after.

The clean-up event will be held today starting at 9 a.m.