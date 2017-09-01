Clinton Overdose and Addiction Awareness Vigil introduces community to resources

As Dustin Streat approaches three years sober he says he has one very specific goal.

“My job and my duty today is to stop the cycle. It ends here,” the father of two said as he waited to share his struggles with addiction before a slew of people at the Riverview Bandshell in Clinton.

“That was the lifestyle that I was born into,” Streat said. “I was raised into it, so that's all I’ve ever known.”

Three years ago he had very different priorities.

“I would have chosen you know drugs or anything over my next breath of air.”

But now Streat has a new addiction.

“That’s how I treat my recovery as I want recovery more than I want anything in the world,” he said.

Now Streat wants to help others discover the same happiness.

“Hopefully I can help at least one individual and help them get on the right path see that recovery is possible and you can do it.”

But Streat says it is not possible without resources.

“When an addict reaches out and the resources aren't there, they're not going to continue to try and stay sober or clean because it's easier just staying high,” Streat said.

The former addict was able to find solace at the King House in Clinton, but fears there is no place for others to go when beds are full.

But that is what events like Clinton’s Overdose and Addiction Vigil are for.

“We just had a whole gambit of different agencies,” said Gabe Gluba, director of clinical services for Clinton and Jackson counties chapters of Area Substance Abuse Council.

Gluba’s and other agencies were on hand to answer questions. And he encourages anyone looking for help to reach out.

“We’ll help make referrals to the appropriate service,” Gluba said. “If we can’t meet your needs, we're going to help link you to a service or support group that can help get your needs met because it all takes us working together to help support somebody in the recovery process.”

Area Substance Abuse Council, King House, Clinton New Direction Outpatient Location, High Tower Place and Indie Housing are a few of the resources available in the Clinton area.

