Police and fire marshal investigate Clinton explosion

Police and fire crews were called to the scene of a reported explosion Monday morning, August 21. According to neighbors, the explosion happened around 9 a.m. in the 300 block of 21st Place.

When police arrived, they found what they described as "an expended device" in the road. Neighbors say they observed smoke rising from the road after the explosion.

Remnants of the device were turned over to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, Division of the State Fire Marshal for examination.

No injuries or property damage were reported by police. An investigation is ongoing by the Clinton Fire and Police Departments.