Clinton Police investigate racist vandalism at Methodist church

Clinton Police are investigating what church leaders are calling a hate crime that was committed at the church, Bethel AME.

Pastor Jerry Drake discovered racist graffiti last Friday morning on the backdoor of the church. He found more graffiti inside the church's bus.

Swastikas and racist, threatening language was scrawled across the bus seats.

Drake has been ministering in the area for 14 years and he says its the first time he's encountered anything like this in the Clinton area.

Drake says, "I had to explain it to them what was going on, and also explain to them not to be fearful, because that is what they want us to do, be fearful and stop coming together as a congregation as a whole."

The church bought the bus two weeks ago to help get people to church.

Church leaders now plan to purchase security cameras to combat any future racist acts. He says the incident will not affect services offered at Bethel AME.

"Fear is such a thing that paralyzes people from doing what God has called them to do and that's what I believe they are trying to do," Drake said.

According to the Associated Press, no arrests have been made so far.

