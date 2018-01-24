Clinton Police seek information on suspicious suspects

Clinton Police are increasing patrols at local businesses because of recent social media posts.

According to the department’s Facebook page, Chief of Police Kevin Gyrion has ordered increased patrols near Walmart, 2715 S25th Street, and Hobby Lobby, 2900 S. 25th Street.

Some posts on Facebook are describing incidents where suspicious subjects are approaching citizens both inside of these two stores and outside of them.

A Morrison woman who shops in the Clinton area described one of these situations over the phone Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Shelby Engaldo says she was shopping at Hobby Lobby earlier this week with her five-year-old daughter. She says her daughter was steps away from her at one of the aisles in the back of the store.

“I don’t know why I turned,” she said. “You know how you just get that uneasy feeling? I turned and he was standing right there.”

Engaldo described a short man in all black who she says grinned at her when she turned around. The mother made her way back to the front of the store where she says she told her concerns to an employee.

“[The employee] said there are a few guys in here we are watching,” Engaldo said.

Engaldo asked for someone to head out to her car with her. While she waited, the mother says she saw the same man from the back of the store had made his way to the front and was now standing with two others dressed similarly, in all black.

Engaldo says eventually a manager and another employee walked her outside. She says she saw two more men waiting out there dressed similarly to the three men inside.

“I didn’t get everything I need because of what happened,” she said. “It was so scary.”

Engaldo had not filed a police report as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Afterwards I was shaken up I didn’t know what to do,” she said.

KWQC has identified at least eight posts on Facebook describing similar situations at that same Hobby Lobby and at the Clinton Walmart. Some of the posts describe a man approaching vehicles and actually placing a hand on an individual.

Clinton Police are urging anyone who has been involved in or witnessed an incident like this to call police.

In an email Cheif Gyrion says the department is aware of previous posts and concerns from citizens.

"We do not have any actual reports of any of these events actually occurring," he wrote.