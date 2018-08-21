Clinton Police share tips on online buying and selling

Clinton Police shared tips on buying and selling online while also avoiding scams and fraud.

The department facebook page post shared 7 tips for buyer and 7 tips for sellers.

The 7 tips to protect yourself while buying online are:

1. Shop from secure websites only

2. Create a unique username and password for each account

3. Never provide your social security number

4. Never click on links or images within a promotional email

5. Never use free Wi-Fi at public places when online shopping

6. If a deal seems too good to be true, it likely is

7. Monitor your credit card activity and statements

The 7 tips to protect yourself while selling online are:

1. Meet customers in person

2. Meet customers in a safe place preferably with security cameras

3. Do not accept over-payment checks with demand foran over-payment refund.

4. Check all cash received to insure it is not counterfeit

5. Do not click on payment links contained in emails or text messages.

6. If selling a vehicle online do not click on VIN check links provided by prospective buyers

7. Don't be overeager to sell. If the buyer becomes aggressive or demanding refuse the sale.