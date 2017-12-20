Clinton Students and Parents discuss ways to prevent prescription drug abuse

Just a few days after two students at Clinton Middle School had "adverse effects," to prescription drugs while in school, concerned parents, faculty, and students gathered at the school tonight to discuss ways to prevent it from happening again.

"I think everybody here is a great group of kids and I never thought anything like that would ever happen," said student Madison Carlisle. "I'm just surrounding the school and trying to get this around to everybody, cause this can really happen to anybody."

According to the Gateway Impact Coalition, the city of Clinton has the 5th highest rate of hospitalization for prescription drug abuse in the state, a big concern for parents.

"It's not just Clinton schools, it's not just Clinton, it's all over, it's a reflection of what's going on in the world today, it's very alarming as parent, because you can't have your children with you at all times," said city PTA President, Jennifer Austin.

The study says most youths in the city aren't misusing them at a high rate, but that doesn't mean they aren't using them, most of the time they're getting these drugs from someone they know.

"99% of the time they're saying it's from their house, their grandparents house their friend's house or someone's house that they know and they just take it and no one ever knows," said Coalition Coordinator, Kristen Huisenga.

Coalition members say simply talking to your kids is the most important part. Secondly, keeping drugs out of open pantries or throwing them away will also help.

Advice parents and these students aren't taking lightly. "I'm hoping it'll benefit me and the choices I make growing up and in life," said Carlisle.

Local support groups say they will also have resources available at school PTA meetings in the following weeks to help parents discuss drug abuse with their children.