Clinton Teen Club organizes benefit for people killed in car accident

Every Sunday a dozen or so people from Clinton find an open gym and play dodgeball. Next Saturday, they are inviting others to join them and help raise money after a tragic accident.

Saturday, May 19, at Erickson Center in Clinton, Teen Club will host a tournament, raffle, bake sale and silent auction. The proceeds from the event will be split four ways and given to the families of 20-year-old Cody Richardson, 20-year-old Troy Wanzek, 19-year-old Cole Austin and 49-year-old Susan Selser.

Wanzek was well known at Teen Club. He recently rejoined the group who plays weekly dodgeball and does services projects.

“We’re looking to have a positive impact any way towards the community anything we can do that’s what we’re all about,” said Teen Club member and benefit organizer, Anthony Rush.

Rush says Wanzek left an impression on those whose paths he crossed.

“He always thought of everyone else over himself no matter what it was, big or small,” Rush said.

Fellow Teen Club member and life-long friend of Wanzek, Cody Schulz echoed those thoughts.

“He was just a very open kind-hearted person,” Schulz said.

Schulz says the news his friend is gone has been tough to swallow.

“It was tragic,” Schulz said. “I still don’t want to believe it.”

But he hopes Wanzek is remember for his kindness and compassion.

“Words can’t explain,” Schulz said. “I was actually asked to prepare a speech but what I’ve got to say couldn’t fit on paper. It’s difficult to talk about.”

He and Rush hope the benefit brings relief and comfort to Wanzek’s and the other’s families.

“We’re just hoping for a good outcome, be there to support all the families, just help everybody get through everything,” Schultz said.

The tournament starts at 11 a.m. There is an elementary, middle, high school, and adult bracket. Walk-ins are welcome but asked to be there early to make sure their team gets signed up. You can find more information here.

