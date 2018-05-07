Clinton community coming together to remember crash victims

Four members of the Clinton community were killed and another seriously injured during a weekend car accident.

20-year-olds Cody Richardson and Troy Wanzek, 19-year-old Cole Austin and 49-year-old Susan Selser died after 20-year-old Madison Selser-Smith hit the rumble bars in the northbound lane of I80 in Nebraska, over corrected, crossed the median and hit a vehicle traveling in the eastbound lane.

Selser-Smith suffered critical injures. She and the men in her vehicle were former Clinton High School students. Monday, May 07, Superintend Gary DeLacy said students and staff who knew the victims were having a tough time.

“Anytime I think when people pass away so young I think there’s always just a tremendous sense of loss of the potential and the future,” the Clinton Community Schools superintendent said.

Since the tragic news spread across the community, friends and neighbors have begun organizing ways to support and remember the victims.

Saturday, May 12, Teen Club in Clinton is hosting a Dodgeball tournament to help offset funeral and medical expenses. You can find out more about that event here.

Sunday, May 13, community members are hosting a candlelight vigil. That will take place at 7 p.m. at the Clinton band shell.

