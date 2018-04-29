Clinton community rallying behind community center

The Clinton community is rallying around its community center. The building which was once an alternative high school now holds eight different organizations aimed to help kids, but organizers say in order for the programs to grow they need some help.

From dance to music, and martial arts. These kids are doing more than just having fun but also gaining skills.

“We give these kids something positive to do, the structure, the discipline that they need to move forward in life and do something positive,” said Gateway Area Community Center Executive Director, Jorge Landa Rodriguez.

Something positive like getting kids off the streets and into programs like boxing with each other. That’s the goal the gateway area community center hopes to accomplish.

“There was definitely an open gap there, that wasn't filled. A void that needed to be filled and it's very needed in this community” said Landa Rodriguez.

The building that was once an old alternative high school has now become the first ever community center for the town of Clinton. Not only are they giving the kids a place to be, but they are also helping other organizations to have a space to call their own.

“I’m overwhelmed, I’m excited that we are able to have this place and that Jorge reached out to my organization to allow us to come here,” said Ebony Illusion Dance Team Coordinator, Tiffany Harris.

Although the building has been opened for a while, the center faces many issues like vandalized windows and plumbing. Through it all, they continue to open their doors because of the impact it has on the kids.

“I want to surpass this all and just stay active for the community. That way generation after generation can take part in it and make it their own,” said Landa Rodriguez.

They say it takes a village to build a community and the center says they hope others can help them continue the vision.

It’s a happy feeling that you can bring in kids that need something to do after school or just need somebody else to talk to,” said Gateway Area Community Center Secretary, Shannon Mussmann.

“If you really want to do something come and help out this community center. Give it to what we give other organizations in this town. Come and help something that will help the kids,” said Harris.

Staff say most of the services and programs offered will be free to the kids. The community center is holding a family movie night fundraiser Sunday.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/327100961147149/