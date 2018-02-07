Clinton convenience store robbed at knife point, suspect arrested

Police have arrested a man they say robbed a convenience store at knife point Tuesday night, February 6. The call came in around 10:18 p.m. to Shell Express Lane, 500 N 2 St.

Witnesses told police a man entered the store, picked up some items and approached the counter. They say the man then walked behind the counter, showed a knife and demanded money from the clerk. After after the clerk gave the man money, he fled the store on foot, northbound on North 2nd Street.

According to police, officers found the suspect at a nearby home. They say 38-year-old Joseph R. Little was arrested and charged with robbery first degree, a class B felony.

Police say the robbery is still under investigation and anyone with information should call 563-243-1458.