Clinton crash survivor speaks about accident

The only survivor in a car accident in Nebraska is finally out of the hospital. 20-year-old Madison Selser-Smith of Clinton, lost her mom and three friends on a road trip last month.

Madison says this journey has been physically and emotionally hard.

“I just miss them so much, all of them, said Selser-Smith.

The emotions are still raw for 20-year-old Madison Selser-Smith. As she tries to recall the car crash that killed two of her friends, her mother, and boyfriend.

“I don't remember anything, I have brain damage from the accident,” said Selser-Smith.

On May 6th, she says they were driving to Colorado, and that's when the accident happened. According to police, Madison hit the rumble bars on the shoulder of I-80 in Nebraska. Over-corrected, crossed the median, hitting a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

Her boyfriend, 19-year-old Cole Austin and two friends, 20-year-olds Cody Richardson and Troy Wanzek, along with her 49-year-old mother, Susan Selser-Smith, all died. Madison was severely injured and taken to the hospital.

“Right eye is still swollen shut and my face has a lot of swelling still. I have stitches in my mouth too,” said Selser-Smith.

She says the whole situation still seems unreal.

“I always asked for them to come to see me and I had to be reminded almost daily that they were gone,” said Selser-Smith.

She also says this has been the most difficult time in her life.

“My mom and boyfriend being gone is the hardest thing, I have ever had to deal with,” said Selser-Smith.

She's trying to take each day at a time, but some days are harder than others.

“When I was in the hospital, I honestly thought everyone hated me because I was driving when the accident happened,” said Selser-Smith.

From the vigil to dodgeball tournament, she says she's grateful for the community's support and from her own family.

“My sister has been my biggest support and I don't know where I would be without her right now,” said Selser-Smith.

Madison says she and Cole Austin dated for over three years. They were supposed to get married in 2020. The family is having a trivia night benefit at the Loyal Order of Moose on June 16th.

