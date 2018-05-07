Clinton district facing bus driver shortage

Schools nationwide are seeing a shortage of bus drivers. It’s also happening at Clinton Community Schools. The district says they're so short-staffed; their transportation director is stepping in to help.

It's become a routine for Scott Clark to get the bus ready to pick up the kids. He first started out as a bus driver in 2010, and eventually became the transportation director for the Clinton Community School District. Even after all these years, he doesn't mind jumping behind the wheel to help.

“For me the biggest joys are the kids, getting them where they need to be. To school, to track meets, or whatever the case may be,” said Clark.

Lately, he's had to add the title of bus driver along with transportation director. Due to the district facing a bus driver shortage.

“Most days we do struggle to get those routes and trips taken care of,” said Clark.

Currently, the district has 26 drivers and 19 routes to go through, but Clark says the staff they have is just not enough.

“We can always use the help that's for sure,” said Clark.

The shortage is not only impacting the transportation department but the school as well.

“Our transportation department is dictating our starting and ending school times. Which is not really what I would ideally like,” said Clinton Community School District Superintendent, Gary DeLacy.

Even though the school year is coming to an end, the district says there's a lot of trips and school activities that still need to get done and the only thing they can do is try their best.

“Our drivers are actually running two routes in the morning and two routes in the afternoon,” said DeLacy.

Clark says they hope to hire more drivers for the next school year and they hope that will help keep the wheels going.

“Having some kind of a bonus there to sign on to get more people in. Make it more appetizing for drivers to come in and have something there for them to keep them long term,” said Clark.

Clark says from talking to people, many say they fear the challenge of driving a school bus and the other tasks that come with it. He hopes to add 4 to 5 more drivers by next school year.