Clinton fire crews respond to house fire early Tuesday morning

The Clinton Fire Department is investigating after reporting to a house fire Tuesday.

On July 3, shortly after 1 a.m., crews responded to the 2300 block of North 8th Street for a report of flames in the area.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire and smoke "was noted to be venting from the breezeway between two structures." The fire was extinguished and was brought under control within a half hour. Crews did remain on scene to monitor hot spots.

Eleven personnel operating two engines, one ladder, two ambulances and the command vehicle responded.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time with an investigation underway. More details will be released when the investigation is complete.