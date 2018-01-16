Clinton fire department responds to smoke inside chiropractic office

The Clinton Fire Department responded to Pinnacle Chiropractic at 2344 Camanche Avenue Monday night to a report of smoke in the building.

Around 7:30 Monday night, officers discovered the smell of smoke inside the building and an activated carbon monoxide detector. The cause of the smoke was due to electrical wiring causing the cellulose insulation to burn in the ceiling.

The building sustained $1,500 in estimated damage.

Crews were on scene for one hour and responded with two engines, one ladder, two ambulances and eleven firefighters. Clinton Fire Department received automatic aid from Camanche Fire Department.