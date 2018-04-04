Clinton fire responds to structure fire, no injuries reported

The Clinton Fire Department responded to calls of a structure fire just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 3. They were called to the 3200 block of McKinley Street for heavy smoke rising from a home.

Upon arrival, a single-story two-bedroom home had smoke coming from the basement windows. A fire attack was initiated and responding crews were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes. The fire was then contained in a corner of the basement and the first floor in the same area.

The two tenants were not home at the time of the alarm, and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The home was insured.

Alliant Energy representatives responded to disconnect utilities and the home was secured after all hot spots were extinguished.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.