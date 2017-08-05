Clinton firefighters battle three garages on fire early Saturday

The Clinton Fire Department is investigating what led to a fire that spread to a total of three detached garages. They responded just about 4 a.m. Saturday, August 5th to the 500 block of 3rd Avenue South.

Crews arrived to find one garage engulfed in flames. There were also two other garages on fire on each side of it. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get all three structures under control, though crews were on scene for over two hours.

There were no injuries and no homes were damaged.