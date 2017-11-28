Clinton firefighters find body in burning home

Officials say a body was found at the scene of a residential structure fire late Monday night, November 27. Crews were called to 2426 N 2nd St. around 11:23 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found a two story home fully involved with fire. At the time, they didn't know if anyone was inside. When they arrived, they say it was impossible to enter the strcuture. When the fire was knocked down enough, crews made entry and found a body.

The fire was brought under control and the State Fire Marshal's office was called to assist in the investigation.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family.

The cause of the fire is unknown at the time of this report. Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 and kwqc.com for updates as we receive them.