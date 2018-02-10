Clinton home partially damaged after electrical fire in attic

The Clinton Fire Department was called to the 1200 block of 25th Avenue North just before 10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9 for reports of a fire.

The first crew to arrive reported light smoke coming from the roof of the single story home. After making entry into the home, crews located a small fire that was in the attic and extinguished it within 15 minutes.

The occupants of the residence were home at the time, they were alerted of the fire by smoke detectors and exited the home safely. The cause of the fire was due to electrical wiring in the attic.

The fully insured home sustained approximately $6,000 in damage to the structure and its contents.

The Clinton Fire Department responded with two engine companies, one ladder company, two paramedic ambulances, one command vehicle a RIT team from the Fulton Fire Department and 16 personnel and this included the RIT team.