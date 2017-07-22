Clinton homes and businesses flooded after several inches of rain

More than four inches of rain fell in Clinton, Iowa Friday night into Saturday. Several areas in town were inundated with water including homes, business and the LumberKings stadium.

Many residents described the scenes as shocking.

“Unbelievable,” said Mary Carr as she looked towards the flooded stadium.

The lifelong resident says she has not seen anything this bad since the flood of 1965.

“I can remember when the dike was not up there, then it was always flooded down the ballpark and everything would be flooded, but since they put up the dike never this, never,” Carr said.

At 7 a.m. the entire field was flooded, but thanks to drains across the field the waters had significantly decreased, revealing the infield by 11 a.m.

The team is currently out of town but many fans and workers came out to see the flooding themselves.

“Actually I'm worried about the stands,” said Sydney Wohlstadter, manager of 3rd base concessions at LumberKing stadium. “Is everything OK in there? And as the manager I'm like, ‘did I leave boxes on the floor or not.’”

The team is scheduled to be back home on Wednesday. General Manager Ted Tornow hopes to have everything put back together by game time.

“First off we assess the damage, and then we go in and see what else we need to do,” Tarnow said. “And obviously we've got insurance for things like this so we'll contact our insurance and we're working hand and hand with the city, and the county, and the emergency management system. We'll then assess what needs to be replaced and or repaired.”

Over on Harrison Drive in Clinton, the basement of Bonnie’s Scenic Tavern took on four feet of water between 6:45 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., according to owner Eric Everson.

“It came up four feet in my basement in 45 minutes,” Everson said.

He took ownership of Bonnie’s six months ago and says it has been years since there was a flood.

“This building's been in my family for 30 years and it's never happened.”

This July 22 flood left his basement underwater as well as the parking he and Legend’s Sports Bar share.

Several friends and family came to help Everson clean up. He says despite having two rooms of the basement to pump out, he expects to be back open sometime next week.

“The main floor is OK,” Everson said. “Of course I had to shut the water and gas off. They're coming back Monday, so I'm hoping to be here until we can get her up and going again.”

The City of Clinton has established a call center for people to report flooding and request assistance with clean up. The number is 563-244-3478. It will be staffed on Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Monday all flooding concerns will be handled by the city’s public works department.

