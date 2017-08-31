Clinton hosts Overdose and Addiction Awareness Vigil

Updated: Thu 4:28 PM, Aug 31, 2017

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Clinton is fighting addiction on International Overdose Awareness Day.

Community members are holding the event Thursday night, August 31, from 6:00 pm to 8 pm at the Riverview Bandshell in Clinton. This is the second year the community has organized a vigil.

The event will focus on education about the growing opioid epidemic facing the nation. People who have been directly impacted by overdoses will share their stories. Local organizations will also be on hand to explain how individuals can get involved to create a community solution.

KWQC's Shelby Shepherd will be at the event and bring you updates on social media, and on -air tonight at 10.

 
