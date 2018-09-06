Clinton man charged with pointing firearm in Walmart parking lot in Davenport

A Clinton man is out on bond after Davenport police say he pointed a gun at someone in a Walmart parking lot.

Davenport police were called to the Walmart on Elmore on Sunday, Aug 2. Police say according to witnesses 22-year-old Christopher Delay was driving his vehicle when someone was walking towards the entrance of Walmart. Police say Delay pointed a gun towards that person while Delay was in his car.

After collecting more witness statements and evidence, police then obtained an arrest warrant for Delay.

On Tuesday, Sept. 4, Delay was involved in a car accident and responding officers saw he had an active warrant. Delay was then placed under arrest.

No injuries were reported and no further information is available at this time.

Delay is out on a $10,000 bond. He is being charged with two counts of Assault / Use of Displaying a Dangerous Weapon.