The Clinton Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

Police say 81-year-old Steve Borota was last seen at the Clinton County landfill on Tuesday, July 31 around 4 p.m.

Police have released two photos of Steve and a truck that he left the landfill in. Police say he is 6'3 and weighs about 280-pounds with brown eyes and grey hair.

If you have information about his location, please call 911 or the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458.