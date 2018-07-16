Clinton police searching for wanted suspect

The Clinton Police Department is asking for the public's hep in locating a wanted suspect.

Police say they are searching for 27-year-old Matthew Brooks. According to police Brooks is wanted for Identity Theft and Unauthorized Use of Credit Card.

Brooks is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6'2" and weighs approximately 325-pounds.

If you know the whereabouts of this wanted individual please contact the Clinton Police Department at 563.243.1458.

**Criminal charges are merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.