Clinton police warn of counterfeit currency

The Clinton Police are warning the public of a rise in counterfeit currency in their area.

In 2018 the Clinton Police has already received 31 reports of counterfeit currency.

Police would like to remind the public of the following personal safety steps when receiving suspected counterfeit currency.

1. Never put yourself in danger. Do not confront the suspected passer of counterfeit currency.

2. Do not return the bill to the suspect.

3. If possible, delay the suspect and contact the police.

4. Observe the suspect's physical description and write down their license plate numbers if possible.

5. Try not to handle the counterfeit note. Place the suspected counterfeit currency inside a protective cover such as a plastic bag or envelope to protect it.

6. Contact the police department and provide the suspected counterfeit currency and suspect's description to a properly identified police officer.