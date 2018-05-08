Clinton recognized as a 2017 Tree City USA

Clinton has been recognized as a 2017 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management. Clinton also received a Tree City USA Growth Award for demonstrating environmental improvement.

Clinton achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the US Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.