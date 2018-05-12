Clinton woman turns plastic bags into sleeping mats for those in need

It doesn't take much to make a difference in the world, that's a message a Clinton woman is hoping to spread. Since January, Jo Bark has been turning plastic bags into sleeping mats for those in need.

Each Saturday morning, she and volunteers from the community of Clinton gather together at the Gateway Area Community Center and work. Most of the people don't know each other, but they are connected by their desire to help others. The meeting is set up by Bark, who started the project.

“We use our hands and we crochet the plastic into a mat to sleep on,” said Bark.

Cut by cut, knot by knot the group turns plastic bags into sleeping mats for those in need. Bark saw the idea from her aunt in Alaska and saw the positive impact it had. So she started doing the same.

“It’s the little things that really count. If you see someone, who's not really having a good day and you do something little like this for them, it really changes their day,” said Bark.

She's not only changing the lives of others but the volunteers as well.

“Just doing small things can make an impact. Like making beds for the homeless, I wouldn't have thought about that and out of plastic bags that also helps with recycling and stuff” said Destiny Rodriguez, a volunteer.

“It also encourages me because here at this community center; we are actually allowed to volunteer here as kids. It's also going to inspire and encourage other kids to be able to help. It makes me feel really good to do that,” said Jorge Landa, a volunteer.

Bark says although the sleeping mats may seem like a small gesture. It’s the impact it leaves on those she helps that make it worth it.

“If I put a smile on their face and they hug me. I know I changed their day,” said Bark.

Bark says they need around eight hundred to a thousand plastic bags to make an adult size sleeping mat. Prior to making these sleeping mats, she also continues to crochet hats and other items and gives them to others.

If you would like to help make the sleeping mats or drop off some bags. You can meet Bark and the rest of the volunteers every Saturday at the Gateway Area Community Center from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

