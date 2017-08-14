Clothing giveaway at Rock Island church

The Broadway Presbyterian Church is helping those less fortunate prepare for colder weather with an upcoming clothing giveaway. The event is scheduled for Saturday August 19, 2017, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Volunteers say they have many clothes in women’s, men’s, children and infant sizes. They also have miscellaneous sewing items and fabric, as well as household items, curtains, sheets, books and shoes.

Broadway Presbyterian Church is located at 710 23rd St. in Rock Island.